IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. IG Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

