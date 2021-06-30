IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

Mark Richard Kinzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.28. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

