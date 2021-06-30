Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.99 on Wednesday, reaching $473.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,401. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.38. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

