Incent Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $295,516.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

