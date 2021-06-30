Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

