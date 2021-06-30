Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.