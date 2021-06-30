Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up about 1.2% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 8,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,268. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

