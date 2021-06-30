Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTI remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,398. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

