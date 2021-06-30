Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IPXHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

