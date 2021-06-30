Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
IPXHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.54.
About Inpex
