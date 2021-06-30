Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.70. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

