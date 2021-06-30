Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys 2,423 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39).

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 125.55 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,760. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39.

Get ITV alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.