Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,627 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $8,708.00.

JMP Group stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Further Reading: Recession

