Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells 3,012 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
