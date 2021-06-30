Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells 3,012 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

