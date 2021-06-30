Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COST stock opened at $398.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.14 and a fifty-two week high of $399.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

