Insider Selling: Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Sells 30,461 Shares of Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total transaction of C$230,285.16.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$119,847.86.

TSE FEC traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.71. 87,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The company has a market cap of C$747.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. Frontera Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.90.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

