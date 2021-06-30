Insider Selling: IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Director Sells 21,560 Shares of Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IZEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 3,141,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,487. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.68. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

IZEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.