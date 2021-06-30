Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $368.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $364.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

