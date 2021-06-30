Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 1,565 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,285,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42.
- On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MongoDB by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
