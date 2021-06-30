Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 1,565 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,285,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MongoDB by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

