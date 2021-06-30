Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 3,421 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.
OPRX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,323. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $63.98.
OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
