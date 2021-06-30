Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 3,421 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

OPRX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,323. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

