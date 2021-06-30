Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells 17,891 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

