Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director John D. Schachtel sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $19,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 2,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,117. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

