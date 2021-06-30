Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $2,595,647.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total value of $2,406,238.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.03. 1,895,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

