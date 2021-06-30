Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.43 Million

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $43.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.01 million and the highest is $45.97 million. Insmed reported sales of $42.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $195.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

