Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.40 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IHC opened at GBX 134.89 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £91.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

