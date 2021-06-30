Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.40 Per Share

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IHC opened at GBX 134.89 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57.75 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £91.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
