Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $283.42 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $185.24 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.15 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.