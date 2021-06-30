Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Integra LifeSciences worth $49,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,801 shares of company stock worth $3,833,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

