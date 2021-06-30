Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Saturday, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.35.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $153.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

