Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $106.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.35.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $153.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,915,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

