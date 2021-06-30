Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $151.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 983,997 shares of company stock worth $110,336,872 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,077,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

