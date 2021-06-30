Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 34,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,803 shares.The stock last traded at $155.47 and had previously closed at $151.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

