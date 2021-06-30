Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.93. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 977 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $562.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.