Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of BSMS opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

