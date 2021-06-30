Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE DBV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

