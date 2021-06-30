Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE DBV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
