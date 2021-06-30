Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 164.9% in June

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,800. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.