Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 717.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

