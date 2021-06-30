Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $61.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

