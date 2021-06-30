Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

6/23/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $750.00 to $900.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $800.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $740.00 to $854.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $700.00 to $775.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $625.00 to $690.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $675.00 to $705.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $680.00 to $740.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $670.00 to $735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

5/27/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $675.00 to $710.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $801.07 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $370.66 and a 12 month high of $803.95. The company has a market cap of $499.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.21.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,554 shares of company stock worth $63,904,900. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

