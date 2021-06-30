Investors Buy High Volume of Simon Property Group Call Options (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 124,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the typical volume of 11,158 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.48. 2,719,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

