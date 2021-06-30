Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 377 call options.

BKD opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.