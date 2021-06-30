Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,145% compared to the typical daily volume of 618 call options.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 48,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,255. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $99,768,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

