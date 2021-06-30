Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionic Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:IONKF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 12,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,672. Ionic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

