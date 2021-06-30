iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $19.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 155,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

