IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 114,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

