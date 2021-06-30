iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 287.4% in June

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 287.4% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. 226,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,953. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50.

