iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $39,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98.

