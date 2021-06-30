iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,868 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

