iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after acquiring an additional 165,227 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36.

