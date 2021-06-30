iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,816,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,976,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,725,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.