iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 241.9% from the May 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.