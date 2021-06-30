iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

